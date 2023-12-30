The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.