The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

