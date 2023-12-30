The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The company had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. Analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.38%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

