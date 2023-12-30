Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lifted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $530.79. The stock had a trading volume of 804,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,913. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

