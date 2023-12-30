Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 41,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.2% in the third quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.42. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

