Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $247,364.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02902082 USD and is down -19.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $277,161.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

