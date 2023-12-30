Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 2.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 13,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 46,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWMIF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

