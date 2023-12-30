Tillman Hartley LLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

