Tillman Hartley LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 645,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 170,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DISV remained flat at $25.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 296,523 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

