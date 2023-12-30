Tillman Hartley LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $85.34. 8,549,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,299,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock worth $20,808,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

