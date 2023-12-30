Tnf LLC Has $10.51 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,843 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average is $137.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.