Tnf LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,198 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.