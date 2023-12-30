Tnf LLC Sells 198 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

