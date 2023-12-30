Tnf LLC Sells 208 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,690,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,651 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 360,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market cap of $827.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.