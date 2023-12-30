Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 916,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,211. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.64 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $2,112,723. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

