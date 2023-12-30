Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

