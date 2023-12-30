Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Buys C$47,648.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,648.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$59.59 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$52.34 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.7929062 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$80.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.