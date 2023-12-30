Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 139 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,122.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $971.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.60. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.01 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $525.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.