Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 3,085 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $33,287.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 691,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,910.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $74,543.70.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $10.54 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Townsquare Media last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

