Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $342,066.54 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 647,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,550.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $33,287.15.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $36,146.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 49.92%. Analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.