Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 52,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 344,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRINGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.