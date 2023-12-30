Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Down 3.1%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 52,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 344,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $40,006.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.