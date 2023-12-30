Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

