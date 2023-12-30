Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.06. The company had a trading volume of 530,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,308. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

