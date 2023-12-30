Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $505,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $226.01 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

