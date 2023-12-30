Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $7.56 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.90. 233,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,484. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

