Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $952,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after buying an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.