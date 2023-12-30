Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $973,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $116.07 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

