Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases New Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.62.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.