Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

