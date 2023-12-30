Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH owned about 0.18% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

