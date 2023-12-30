Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

