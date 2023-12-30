U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:USB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

