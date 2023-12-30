U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 273,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.