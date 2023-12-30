U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.61. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

