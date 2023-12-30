U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 331,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,284,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

