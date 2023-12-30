U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $299.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $331.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

