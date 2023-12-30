U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

