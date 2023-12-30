U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Performance
Shares of USEG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.69.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
