Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $489.99. 461,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,116. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.21 and its 200 day moving average is $432.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

