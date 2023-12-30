Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $75.75 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,087.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.00650414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00230330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00025968 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21779791 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,057,777.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

