Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $279.68 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.