Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 5,820 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

