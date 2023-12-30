Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 587.5% in December

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 587.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.23 on Friday. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

