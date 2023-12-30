Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Borer Denton & Associates Inc.

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.5% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.62. 1,228,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.41. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

