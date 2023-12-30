United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $155.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

