Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.02 million, a PE ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,123,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

