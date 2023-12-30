Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in December

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance
OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.95 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.
