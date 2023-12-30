Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives $97.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Valaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. Valaris has a 12-month low of $54.13 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valaris will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Valaris by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

