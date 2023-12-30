Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 14,764 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

