Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,104,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.28 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

