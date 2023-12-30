Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

